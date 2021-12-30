(Pocket-lint) - Oppo is a phone brand that isn't afraid to experiment. Need proof? Just look at the camera bump on its next flagship.

OnLeaks, in collaboration with Prepp.in, has published renders of the upcoming Oppo Find X5. (Presumably, Oppo is skipping the X4, as the number 4 is usually avoided in China.) It's unclear if the model pictured is a standard X5 or a pro version, but one thing is clear: That camera bump is not your typical camera bump. Instead of having a square housing, it's angled, creating a unique shape.

The renders also clearly show two big sensors and a smaller third one above the flash. For reference, the phone's predecessor, the Find X3, had three large sensors and one small one. That means the Find X5 appears to be ditching a camera sensor, possibly the microscope lens.

I'm back from the Future with stunning 5K renders providing your very first look at which I assume will be released as the #Oppo Find X3 Pro successor and thus, likely marketed as #OppoFindX4Pro or #OppoFindX5Pro... #FutureSquad



On behalf of @prepp_in -> https://t.co/l2VL350Uyn pic.twitter.com/yMTa1FGoYc — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 28, 2021

Aside from the odd-shaped camera module, the phone looks very similar to the Find X3. The display and overall design are all very familiar.

The Find X5 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 120Hz display, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. Currently, it's also thought to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. However, all the models in the Find X3 series sported Snapdragon chips. So, one would assume the Find X5 Pro to launch with a Snapdragon chipset (likely the 8 Gen 1), but this latest report suggests otherwise.

The Oppo Find X5 will possibly be announced early next year, in March. Stay tuned to Pocket-lint for the latest updates on the new series.

Best smartphone 2021: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy By Chris Hall · 30 December 2021