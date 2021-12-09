Oppo Find N foldable phone revealed

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo will officially unveil its first flagship foldable smartphone on day 2 of its Oppo Inno Day event next week. However, as is now traditional for the company, it is teasing the device ahead of then.

Not only has it posted a brief clip of the Oppo Find N on Twitter, chief product officer Pete Lau (formerly of OnePlus) has written an open letter detailing some of its features.

The Oppo Find N has been in development for four years, he states, with the first prototype built in April 2018.

The company didn't want to release a consumer model until it was both useful and sturdy, however, something it now believes is the case: "With the Find N, we have solved the main pain points in previous foldable smartphones, such as the crease in the display and overall durability of the device, by inventing perhaps the best hinge and display designs available today. We look forward to truly pushing the folding screen experience forward," writes Lau.

The phone itself will be fully explained on 15 December at Oppo Inno Day. We hope to host it here on Pocket-lint closer the time.