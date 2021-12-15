Oppo Find N is brand's first consumer foldable phone

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo has been working on foldable phones for a while, but hasn't been happy enough with the results to release a device publicly. We saw official patents and even photographs of prototypes in 2019 but nothing ever emerged. Now that's set to change.

Today the company has revealed the Oppo Find N, its first flagship foldable and the publicly available version of the Oppo Peacock we saw leaked in November.

In creating the Oppo Find N, the company said it set out to ensure several key features were achieved. Namely that it had a "good hand feel", a satisfying landscape aspect ratio, solid hinge and a "serene display", alongside several software innovations.

In standard phone mode, the Oppo Find N has a 5.49-inch Full HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, but unfold it and you get a 7.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz LTPO, 1,000 nits peak brightness and 8.4:9 aspect ratio.

Oppo says the phone is carefully constructed with a 12-layer structure topped off by Gorilla Glass Victus to ensure solid build quality, minimal crease in the folding part of the display and a capable hinge system too. Indeed testing shows the Find N can manage at least 200,000 folds without issue.

It's also designed to be used in so-called FlexForm mode where you can fold it from 50 to 120-degrees and use it that way. Imagine opening a laptop and you get an idea of how that will work.

Inside it boasts some decent specs too with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 Ram + 512GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 4,500mAh battery. The Oppo Find N also has 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, 15W AirVOOC and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Camera wise, the Oppo Find N boasts a triple camera setup that includes a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens. There are also selfie cameras on both displays. One interesting highlight here is if you're taking photos of friends, you can use the phone in its unfolded form and the outer screen can display what you're seeing so they can pose as they like.

Since the phone can be unfolded, it can also be used as its own tripod of sorts. Unfold it and use the hinge to get the right angle for hands-free photographs including timelapse and night's sky shots.

Gamers will also be pleased to hear that there's also an X-Axis Linear Motor for gaming rumble and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The Oppo Find N is releasing in China first, with no word on if it will be more widely available afterwards.