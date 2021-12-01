(Pocket-lint) - Oppo has confirmed that its next flagship phone will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Qualcomm announced its new chipset during the 2021 Snapdragon Tech Summit and the Chinese brand will be among the first to use it in a handset.

The phone, says Oppo, will be unveiled and released in the first quarter of 2022 .

"We are committed to bringing top-of-the-range 5G smartphones to consumers, such as the Find X3 series, so we are delighted about the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Mobile Platform," said Oppo's vice president of overseas sales, Scott Zhang.

"Oppo maintains a close relationship with Qualcomm Technologies, and we believe the new mobile platform will bring immense improvements and powerful performance to the next generation of flagship smartphones."

There are no other official details on the device at present, although there are rumours that a successor to the Find X3 Pro is on the cards for a March launch. The Find X4 Pro, as it is likely to be called, fits the "flagship" billing and, as well as the new Snapdragon chipset, is said to come with 80W charging.

It is also claimed that it will have a 6.7 AMOLED 1440p display, with a 120Hz refresh rate.

