Oppo Peacock foldable phone could launch December

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo could unveil its first consumer foldable phone as early as next month.

The brand has dabbled with folding OLED displays before - most notably on its Oppo X 2021 concept handset earlier this year - but the Oppo Peacock, as it is currently codenamed, could be launched in December.

A post on Chinese forum site Weibo claims that it will preceed another foldable codenamed Butterfly.

An image showing a peacock accompanied the posting, although we're not sure of its source. Several specs were detailed too.

According to the leak, the Oppo Peacock foldable device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It will also have an 8-inch 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate when unfurled.

It'll sport 65W fast charging, it's said, plus a 4,500mAh battery.

A couple of cameras have been listed too - one at 32-megapixel, the other at 50-megapixel - but we don't know which way round they will feature. We presume the larger is on the rear, although that might also be front-facing when unfolded.

We'll no doubt find out soon if the launch date is to be believed. We also doubt it'll end up being called the Peacock as a consumer product - more likely, the Oppo Fold. We'll let you know more when we do.