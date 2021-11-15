Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Oppo Peacock foldable phone could launch December

Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
(Pocket-lint) - Oppo could unveil its first consumer foldable phone as early as next month.

The brand has dabbled with folding OLED displays before - most notably on its Oppo X 2021 concept handset earlier this year - but the Oppo Peacock, as it is currently codenamed, could be launched in December.

A post on Chinese forum site Weibo claims that it will preceed another foldable codenamed Butterfly.

An image showing a peacock accompanied the posting, although we're not sure of its source. Several specs were detailed too.

According to the leak, the Oppo Peacock foldable device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It will also have an 8-inch 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate when unfurled.

It'll sport 65W fast charging, it's said, plus a 4,500mAh battery.

A couple of cameras have been listed too - one at 32-megapixel, the other at 50-megapixel - but we don't know which way round they will feature. We presume the larger is on the rear, although that might also be front-facing when unfolded.

We'll no doubt find out soon if the launch date is to be believed. We also doubt it'll end up being called the Peacock as a consumer product - more likely, the Oppo Fold. We'll let you know more when we do.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 15 November 2021.
  • Via: Oppo "Peacock" foldable smartphone could launch next month - pocketnow.com
  • Via: Oppo foldable smartphone codenamed “Peacock” tipped to launch next month - gizmochina.com
  • Source: Panda is bald - weibo.com
