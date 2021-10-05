Oppo to reveal ColorOS 12 on 11 October, rolling out to 110 phone models

(Pocket-lint) - With Android 12 being pushed out to Pixel smartphones over the next few weeks, it's no surprise that third party Android manufacturers are now keen to show off what they've been working on for the new operating system.

OnePlus has already announced some of the changes coming to its OxygenOS software with Android 12, and Oppo is about to do the same.

The popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer is going to reveal the next build of ColorOS in a dedicated global launch event. You'll be able to watch it live on the ColorOS channel from 10am BST on 11 October.

In a press release, the company stated that ColorOS 12 will feature a "customisable, accessible design", while also including features that boost performance.

It didn't give us any more insight into the look and features of the software itself, but there are a couple of other key bits of information included in the press release.

ColorOS 12 will - eventually - roll out to over 110 Oppo smartphone models, reaching around 150 million users. Although, depending on which model you have, the rollout time will differ.

During the event, Oppo will also outline its plan for update support going forward, and it's great news, particularly for flagship Find X series users.

Amazon product launch and Astro special - Pocket-lint Podcast 123 By Rik Henderson · 5 October 2021

Anyone with a Find X series device will get three major software updates. That means if you have the Find X3 Pro running Android 11, you'll get this upgrade, followed by ColorOS 13 and 14, taking you into 2023. Reno, F and K series phones will get two major Android updates.

What's more, all four of those phone series' will get security patches for four years, while the budget A series will get three years of security updates.

ColorOS 12, of course, will be the first version of ColorOS based on the unified platform that both Oppo and OnePlus will be running on their smartphones from next year. With OnePlus having already shown some detail of that platform, it will be interesting to see just how different they are.