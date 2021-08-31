Oppo will launch the Reno 6 series on 7 September

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo has announced that it will be unveiling its next iteration of Reno series devices on 7 September, and like other Reno devices in the past it seems the launch markets will be a little limited.

The phone series will include the Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno Z 5G, and will be launched in MEA (Middle East and Africa) markets, meaning it doesn't look likely that they will be available in Europe or the UK this time out.

As you can already tell from the naming, all three phones will be 5G equipped and - if previous Reno line ups are an indicator - the 'Z' model will be the cheapest, followed by the regular Reno 6 and then the more expensive 'Pro' model.

One reason they don't appear to be launching in Europe could be down to similarities with the Find X series models. From a design and specifications standpoint, there have been striking similarities between Find X and Reno series phones in the past, and this year it appears the same is happening again.

From what the company has shown of the Reno 6 Pro, it appears it's essentially a tweaked version of the Find X3 Neo. That includes the design, and equipping it with the same 65W fast charging. Other features included bokeh effects in portrait videos and an AI lighting feature in video.

The Reno 6 family will launch on 7 September, at which point we'll find out all the ins and outs of the products.