Now Oppo has confirmed its MagSafe rival tech - MagVOOC

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo has followed Realme in confirming its own charging tech to rival Apple's MagSafe.

Called MagVOOC, it works in exactly the same way - providing wireless charging through a magnetic puck-style charger that snaps to the back of a phone.

It was demoed during the Smart China Expo 2021 event this week.

"Oppo is steadily accomplishing our strategic deployment in the field of IoT and broader areas concerning Internet of Experience, aiming to empower customers in a variety of scenarios,” said the company's president of smartphone product, Henry Duan (as reported by MySmartPrice).

“With the new magnetic flash charging and in-car connectivity technologies, we are doing our best to enhance customer experiences in every aspect."

We don't yet know many of the specifications, but it seems the MagVOOC charger is capable of 20W charging.

We also imagine it to use much of the same technology as Realme's MagDart, considering they are both companies under the BBK Electronics umbrella. Indeed, it is surely just a matter of time before similar stablemate OnePlus announces its own version too.

The Realme system has been more fully fleshed out to date, as it includes a remote power bank, wallet and other accessories. Realme also showed it working with a concept device.

There is no word yet on when Oppo's MagVOOC might appear on sale.