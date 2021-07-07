(Pocket-lint) - Is Oppo about to launch a gaming phone? Renders have been revealed as part of a European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) certification that suggests it could be incoming, as reported by 91Mobiles.

Oppo is no stranger to exploring different avenues. Its X 2021 rollable concept - which we saw for real earlier in the year - goes to show how far its research and development team push design concepts and ideas into becoming a reality.

A gaming phone isn't a new concept, per se, but it's new territory for Oppo. And with the likes of Asus ROG, Lenovo Legion and (sort-of ZTE) Nubia Red Magic largely commanding the segment, it's not one short of strong competition.

So what can you expect from an Oppo gaming phone? So far we've only got a handful of images to go on. But that helps to spill the beans somewhat, showing off a design that's similar to the competition, with grippy sections and stylised lines to the rear.

Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS, future of learning, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 110 By Rik Henderson · 7 July 2021

Note that there's no front-facing camera visible, as to no interrupt on-screen gameplay. Instead the slightly larger bezel is likely where the camera is hidden, unless it's an under-display or a pop-up unit tucked away somewhere - but we doubt that.

The side doesn't seem to show-off anything unusual, such as shoulder triggers, though, so we're left wondering what the Oppo's unique proposition will be in this market. Perhaps it'll be one to beat all the others to the punch in delivering a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset first.

Time will tell, so if it's real we do wonder when Oppo will officially lift the lid on its gaming phone potential...