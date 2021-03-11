(Pocket-lint) - Oppo has taken the wraps off its latest line-leading smartphone series, and for this year there's a slight revamp to the approach taken in 2020 with the Find X2 series.

The flagship of the Find X3 family is - of course - the Find X3 Pro, and it's got pretty much all the top specs you'd hope to find in an ultra-premium phone.

As had been leaked in the weeks running up to launch, the design shifts away from the bored 'camera-in-a-protruding rectangle' look used by every other smartphone maker.

Instead, Oppo used one piece of glass and curved it to form a seamless ramp up to the camera housing.

The 6.7-inch screen on the front is QHD+ resolution and curved slightly at the edges but - more importantly - can reach frame rates up to 120fps with its 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

With a peak brightness of 1300 nits and HDR10+ certification, it promises to be a brilliant panel for all manner of content. Whether it's the latest HDR shows on Netflix or high refresh rate games on the Play Store, it's got you covered.

It's powered internally by the latest Qualcomm chipset: the Snapdragon 888. It also has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and pretty hefty 4500mAh battery which can charge really quickly with a 65W wired connection or 30W wireless stand.

As for cameras, Oppo is shaking things up a bit by putting the same 50-megapixel Sony sensor in both the main and ultra-wide cameras.

Those joined by a 2x optical zoom camera an a micro lens that acts a bit like a microscope, getting you right into the fibres of fabric or sub-pixels of a display.

While last year the 'Neo' was powered by a mid-range chip, the X3 series has shifted that approach and - instead - placed last year's flagship processor inside.

That means you get a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor inside, and it shares many of the same features the Pro model has. Specifically, you get a 4500mAh battery with speedy 65W wired charging plus 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

You even get an HDR10+ compatible screen, although - with the phone being smaller and slimmer - the display is 6.55-inches and FHD+ with a peak 1100nits brightness.

It's 90Hz, not 120Hz, and the cameras on the back are slightly different too. It has the same 50-megapixel primary camera and 13-megapixel telephoto zoom, but a lower res 16-megapixel ultra-wide. It also has a separate 2-megapixel macro lens.

As for the Lite, that's the baby of the bunch, but still has a FHD+ 90Hz OLED screen and attractive at its price point. It also comes with the awesome wired 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging.

Its 4300mAh battery is lower capacity than the other two, and it has the very capable Snapdragon 765G processor inside but 'only' 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The camera setup is entirely different. There's no telephoto zoom camera. Intead, the primary 64-megapixel snapper is joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro and monochrome sensors.

On the whole, all three phones sound very attractive for their price points and offer better value than the previous generation. Particularly the Neo and Lite with their improved processing power and camera setups.

Writing by Cam Bunton.