Realme GT launched: flagship power at a mid-range price

(Pocket-lint) - Realme has unveiled its latest competitively priced flagship phone, and this one has a name inspired by sports cars with an ethos to match.

The Realme GT features specs and power you'd typically expect to find in the most high-end phones on the market, except this one costs about half as much.

It starts with Qualcomm's latest flagship processor: the Snapdragon 888 inside.

That, coupled with ultra-fast UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM, means it's not just able to process quickly, but that its memory and storage reads and writes at tremendous speed.

You'll get either 8GB RAM and 128GB storage or 12GB RAM and 256GB storage as seems to be the new normal for spec-focussed flagships.

To ensure it doesn't get too hot in your hand, Realme also added in a stainless steel VC cooling system which uses vapour cooling to dissipate heat more efficiently than the previous method.

The speed and efficiency doesn't end there though. The screen - a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel - features 120Hz refresh rates to ensure that it gives you stunning frame rates in apps that support it, up to 120fps.

Then there's the battery and charging which benefit from Realme's closeness to Oppo by utilising the 65W flash-charging (branded as SuperDart), which can fill up the 4500mAh from empty in just 35 minutes.

All of this wrapped in a body which looks its best with the yellow vegan leather dual-tone design. There are also more traditional glass finishes in blue/silver.

To help with that premium feel, Realme also put in a new tactile engine motor for haptic feedback.

As for cameras, the rear features a triple camera system made up of a wide 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a low resolution 2-megapixel macro.

Realme GT goes on sale in China with a global launch expected at some point in April. Pricing starts at 2799RMB (around $432/£310), which won't likely translate directly when it launches in Europe, but you can be sure it'll be a heck of a lot cheaper than similarly specced flagships from the big-name manufacturers.

Writing by Cam Bunton.