Oppo Find X3 Pro, Neo and Lite full spec sheets have leaked ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo is going to launch its Find X3 series of phones at an event on 11 March, and we're expecting to see a trio of devices, just like the Find X2 family in 2020.
Those three phones will likely be the Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite. And as luck would have it, it appears that pictures and full spec sheets have leaked for all three of them already.
The one phone in the series that's set to get a major redesign is the Pro model, which features an all new camera system that gradually ramps up from the rear of the phone. It's something we've seen before thanks to previously leaked images.
As for the other two, those look very similar to the previous generation, with the smaller, neater rectangular camera housing on the back.
Looking at the spec sheets, it's no surprise that the Pro is looking likely to be the big powerful flagship of the group.
Oppo Find X3 Pro rumoured specs
- 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD (3216 x 1440) 120Hz display
- Snapdragon 888 processor
- 12GB/256GB RAM/storage
- 50MP primary f/1.8 camera w/OIS
- 50MP ultrawide f/2.2 camera
- 13MP periscope zoom camera
- 5MP macro camera + 32MP selfie cam
- IP68 water and dust resistance
- 4500mAh battery + 65W fast charging
Perhaps the most surprising part of this leak is that the Neo and Lite have both seen their specs bumped up, which would explain the rumoured increase in price for both of those.
The Neo is rumoured to feature last year's flagship processor, while the Lite is being boosted up to the processor used by last year's Neo.
Oppo Find X3 Neo rumoured specs
- 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display
- Snapdragon 865 processor
- 12GB/256GB RAM/storage
- 50MP f/1.7 primary camera
- 16MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera
- 13MP telephoto zoom
- 2MP macro + 32MP selfie cam
- IPX4 water resistance
- 4500mAh battery + 65W fast charging
Oppo Find X3 Lite rumoured specs
- 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display
- Snapdragon 765G processor
- 8GB/128GB RAM/storage
- 64MP f/1.79 primary camera
- 8MP f/2.25 ultrawide camera
- 2MP macro + 32MP selfie cam
- IP52 dust and water resistance
- 4300mAh battery + 65W fast charging
The details and imagery were published by WinFuture, a site with a track record for revealing details before companies would ideally want us to know about them.
We're just over a week away from the official launch, so there's not long left until we found out just how much of this pre-release speculation is accurate.