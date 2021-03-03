Oppo Find X3 Pro, Neo and Lite full spec sheets have leaked ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo is going to launch its Find X3 series of phones at an event on 11 March, and we're expecting to see a trio of devices, just like the Find X2 family in 2020.

Those three phones will likely be the Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite. And as luck would have it, it appears that pictures and full spec sheets have leaked for all three of them already.

The one phone in the series that's set to get a major redesign is the Pro model, which features an all new camera system that gradually ramps up from the rear of the phone. It's something we've seen before thanks to previously leaked images.

As for the other two, those look very similar to the previous generation, with the smaller, neater rectangular camera housing on the back.

Looking at the spec sheets, it's no surprise that the Pro is looking likely to be the big powerful flagship of the group.

6.7-inch AMOLED QHD (3216 x 1440) 120Hz display

Snapdragon 888 processor

12GB/256GB RAM/storage

50MP primary f/1.8 camera w/OIS

50MP ultrawide f/2.2 camera

13MP periscope zoom camera

5MP macro camera + 32MP selfie cam

IP68 water and dust resistance

4500mAh battery + 65W fast charging

Perhaps the most surprising part of this leak is that the Neo and Lite have both seen their specs bumped up, which would explain the rumoured increase in price for both of those.

The Neo is rumoured to feature last year's flagship processor, while the Lite is being boosted up to the processor used by last year's Neo.

6.5-inch AMOLED FHD (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display

Snapdragon 865 processor

12GB/256GB RAM/storage

50MP f/1.7 primary camera

16MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera

13MP telephoto zoom

2MP macro + 32MP selfie cam

IPX4 water resistance

4500mAh battery + 65W fast charging

6.44-inch AMOLED FHD (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display

Snapdragon 765G processor

8GB/128GB RAM/storage

64MP f/1.79 primary camera

8MP f/2.25 ultrawide camera

2MP macro + 32MP selfie cam

IP52 dust and water resistance

4300mAh battery + 65W fast charging

The details and imagery were published by WinFuture, a site with a track record for revealing details before companies would ideally want us to know about them.

We're just over a week away from the official launch, so there's not long left until we found out just how much of this pre-release speculation is accurate.

Writing by Cam Bunton.