Realme 8 Pro to feature 108MP camera

(Pocket-lint) - Realme has announced details of the camera system that's going be powering the photographic experience on the next range of smartphones.

The Realme 8 Pro - which follows on from 2020's Realme 7 Pro - will feature a 108-megapixel sensor as it's primary sensor.

That's only part of the story, however, as Realme's been keen to point out some of the features that sensor has enabled.

'In-sensor zoom' - which is essentially just a digital sensor crop that takes advantage of the high resolution sensor and some AI for processing - gives the ability to offer digital zoom without losing lots of detail.

Future of phone cameras, Echo Show 10 reviewed, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 92 By Rik Henderson · 2 March 2021

In addition, Realme showed off some advanced 'Starry' mode abilities which not only let you take photos of the stars at night, but can also create a timelapse video using a collection of those stills, and creates the video automatically.

Realme also announced that it's bringing tilt-shift and new portrait mode filters directly to its camera app.

We don't know a lot else about the phone, except for what we can glean from the teasers in the camera announcement (which you can watch below).

The one thing that stands out is the large 'Dare To Leap' label on the back, and the camera housing has shifted towards being a neat little square featuring four cameras.

We're not sure what these additional cameras are yet, but we suspect that the other three are ultra-wide, depth and macro sensors, as is the norm for quad camera systems in the mid-range market.

Realme is expected to announce the Realme 8 series of phones shortly, so it won't be too long before we hear more about them. Stay tuned.

Writing by Cam Bunton.