(Pocket-lint) - We're near the end of 2021's first quarter and that means we can expect the tech scene to get very busy, very shortly. There are going to be plenty of phone launches over the next couple of months, plus lots of interesting new tech to uncover.

One such tech announcement is coming from Realme, the former Oppo sub-brand, and it's taking to YouTube to announce its latest camera innovations which we'll undoubtedly see on a smartphone at some point in the near future.

2 March - 9:30am GMT

Stream on YouTube

Right here in fact. We've embedded the YouTube stream directly at the top of this page so you can watch at your convenience. Or if you'd rather head to YouTube to join in with the chat you can find the launch event here.

The event goes live at 2 March at 9:30am GMT, which means the following for a timezone:

San Francisco - 1:30am PST

New York - 4:30am EST

Paris/Berlin/Barcelona - 10:30am CET

Mumbai - 3:00pm IST

Sydney - 8:30pm AEDT

It's likely not going to be a really long event since we're not expecting a huge new range of phones to be announced.

The short answer to that question is: camera developments. The invitation and announcement from Realme mentions camera tech specifically and hasn't teased any specific phone models.

That means what we're likely to see is a sort-off teaser preview of the camera system that'll feature on Realme's flagship phones later in 2021.

We know it's going to be based on a 108-megapixel sensor, but apart from that very little has been said. However, we don't imagine for a second that a sensor is the only announcement. We're interested to see how it utilises that to enable new features.

Realme has been growing as a brand over the past 12 months, and an event like this essentially helps to create the impression that it's pushing its own innovations, rather than just borrowing from Oppo's tech arsenal as it has done in the past.

