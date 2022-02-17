Oppo is set to unveil the global variant of its first-ever flip phone, here's how to watch it unfold live.

Oppo revealed the Find N2 Flip in December last year, and it's looking to be a serious competitor to Samsung's dominance in the clamshell-foldable market.

With a large 4300 mAh battery pack, a large external display and an almost crease-free display, it's an appealing prospect.

We're looking forward to learning all the juicy details, and thankfully, there's not long to wait.

Oppo will be launching the global variant on February 15 via a live broadcast, and here's everything you need to know.

When is the Oppo Find N2 Flip launch event?

Oppo has scheduled the launch event for the new flip phone for 15 February, at 14:30 GMT. Here are the international times so you can tune in:

Los Angeles: 06:30 PST

New York - 09:30 EST

London - 14:30 GMT

Berlin - 15:30 CET

New Delhi - 20:00 IST

Tokyo - 23:30 JST

Sydney - 01:30 AEDT (16 Feb)

Where can I watch the Oppo Find N2 Flip launch?

Oppo will be live-streaming the event, meaning you can tune in and follow the action. It will be streamed via Oppo's YouTube channel so you can watch along. We have embedded the steam at the top of this page, and again below, for your convenience.

What to expect?

We already know a lot about the Find N2 Flip, Oppo hasn't been shy about sharing the details.

One thing we're not exactly sure about is the international pricing, though some UK network providers have revealed their pay monthly pre-orders ahead of time, which gives us a pretty good idea.

Elsewhere, we're expecting a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, a 4,300 mAh battery and 44W SuperVOOC charging support. This will be backed up by 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

For cameras, we'll likely be seeing a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide and a 32MP selfie snapper.

The phone will be available in two colours, either Astral Black or Moonlit Purple. The interior display will be 6.8 inches with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, the exterior will be an HD+ 60Hz display at 3.62 inches.

We're expecting the official launch date to be unveiled at the event.