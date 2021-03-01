(Pocket-lint) - Oppo is set to launch the latest generation in its flagship Find X series of phones, and for 2021 that means the Find X3 family is about to be announced.

The event - as with many others over the past 12 months - will be an online virtual event, which means you can stream and watch the launch event as it happens.

11 March - 11:30am GMT

YouTube livestream

The short answer is you can watch it right here. We've embedded Oppo's livestream right at the top of this page for your convenience, but if you want to watch it on YouTube you can head directly there to watch it and join in with the live chat.

Oppo's 'Awaken Colour' event - where it will show off the Find X3 phones - will kick off on 11 March at 11:30am GMT. Here's what that looks like in a timezone near you:

San Francisco - 3:30am PST

New York - 6:30am EST

Paris/Berlin/Barcelona - 12:30pm CET

Mumbai - 5pm IST

Sydney - 10:30pm AEDT

So far, what we know for sure is that Oppo will reveal the Find X3 Pro, the follow up to the excellent Find X2 Pro. Oppo has already made it clear that this phone is all about the display.

The manufacturer has talked up its 10-bit full-path colour management system, which essentially means it'll be one of the nicest looking displays on the market. In terms of resolution, smooth frame rates and colour reproduction, we're likely to see a stunning panel on the front of the Find X3 Pro.

It'll undoubtedly be a powerful flagship phone, and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G and a camera system that'll be up there with the best of them.

While it hasn't been confirmed, we're also likely to see additional Find X3 models. It's been rumoured that those will include the upper mid-range Find X3 Neo and the more affordable Find X3 Lite.

We'd be surprised if there wasn't some mention of fast charging, software updates and - of course - we should hopefully find out how much the phones will cost.

Writing by Cam Bunton.