Oppo Find X3 series prices leak ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo Find X3 series prices have been leaked and it's pretty much as we'd have predicted had we come up with prices ourselves based on the Find X2 series models.

That means we can expect the top tier Find X3 Pro phone to cost between €1000-€1200 in Europe, placing it firmly with the modern ultra premium price bracket.

In the UK, that would likely translate to around £1000. For reference, the Oppo Find X2 Pro retails at around £999, and the latest leak suggests the next model will be priced similarly.

These prices were leaked by 91Mobiles and also include the other models in the Find X3 lineup. Namely: the Find X3 Lite and Find X3 Neo.

The former of those, the Find X3 Lite is expected to cost between €400-€500 while the Find X3 Neo will be between €700-€800. So it could be that these lower end models get bumped up a little.

Current generation Find X2 Lite units can be found for around £300 in the UK, with the X2 Neo retailing for £550.

The leak also suggests we're going to see a few different colour options, with the lower two models both being available in black, while the Lite is expected to come in blue as well and the Neo will come in silver.

As for the Pro, that's likely to come in white, orange, black and blue just as the leaked official renders have indicated. As for memory and storage, the claim is that we'll see the following:

Find X3 Lite - 8GB/128GB

Find X3 Neo - 12GB/256GB

Find X3 Pro - 12GB/256GB

As for other specs, the Pro model is expected to come with all the latest features and hardware, including a Snapdragon 888 processor and a QHD+ resolution display with up to 120Hz refresh rates.

We're also expecting wireless charging, super fast wired charging and Color OS 11 software based on Android 11.

As for the Neo, that will likely be a slightly less powerful but more sleek and elegant device, while the Lite is the budget friendly model of the series.

Oppo is expected to announce the phones in the near future so it shouldn't be too long until we hear more about these phones officially.

Writing by Cam Bunton.