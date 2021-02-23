Oppo Find X3 series launch date and pre-order info leak out

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo's next phone series, the Oppo Find X3, is apparently nearly ready to be announced and launched.

Oppo hasn't officially revealed the launch date for the upcoming phone series, but leaker Jon Prosser, who has a so-so track record, recently claimed to know when you will finally be able to get your hands on the Find X3 series. The tipster said Oppo's next-generation handsets will go on sale 14 April 2021, after an 11 March 2021 reveal, and you can expect to pre-order them from 31 March 2021.

Keep in mind Oppo has hinted via Weibo that its new Find X3 series will debut at an event sometime in March 2021.

Oppo Find X3 Pro, Lite and Neo



- Announcement: March 11

- Pre-order: March 31

- Launch: April 14 pic.twitter.com/s7kf9thmD2 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 22, 2021

Oppo is one of the bigger Chinese phone makers in the world, and its Find X line is its flagship offering. The Oppo Find X2 series from last year broke away from the first-generation Find X (which only consisted of one device) by offering four different phones: the standard, the Find X2 Pro, the Find X2 Lite, and the Find X2 Neo. This year, the company is expected to launch at least three new smartphones: Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, and Find X3 Lite.

A standard Find X3 has also been also rumoured.

The 6.7-inch Find X3 Pro and the 6.7-inch Find X3 Neo are both expected to feature curved edge-to-edge displays, while the 6.4-inch Find X3 Lite should sport a flat display. All three phones will likely have a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the display, according to leaks.

For more leaks and rumours about Oppo's Find X3 series, check out Pocket-lint's roundup guide here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.