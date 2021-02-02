(Pocket-lint) - Back at the tail-end of 2020 we reported on leaked images of the Oppo Find X3 Pro. Now more has come to light about the flagship handset, following benchmarks appearing on a cloud testing platform, according to GSMArena.

In addition to the unusual quad camera setup - which we had already seen from those leaked images - the Find X3 Pro is reported to feature the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. That certainly earns the flagship badge.

Those test results revealed other specifications too. Namely the (rumoured) 6.7-inch OLED display will have a 1440 x 3216 resolution, which might read strangely - why the 216 pixels? - but that's because it fits into a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, which is very much on trend. The display is also said to have an adaptive refresh rate, up to 120Hz, to allow for super smooth experiences.

There's some more camera info too, the main unit said to produce 16-megapixel results - if it's using four-in-one processing that would suggest a 64-megapixel sensor - and the already reported on 25x "microscope" lens, which, hopefully, will be a usable macro-style lens for close-up shots. The other two units in the quad setup aren't detailed, but the expectation is for two 50-megapixel sensors to cater for various zoom stages.

As we enter February, the expectation is the Find X3 Pro will be revealed at the end of the month - perhaps in line with Mobile World Congress, Shanghai - for a March arrival date.

Writing by Mike Lowe.