Oppo Find X3: Rumours, release date, specs, and features

(Pocket-lint) - Last year, Oppo released its Find X2 series, and now, its successor, the Oppo Find X3 series, has begun to leak.

Oppo is one of the bigger Chinese phone makers, and it's Find X line is its flagship offering. The Oppo Find X2 series broke away from the first-generation Find X (which only consisted of one device) by offering four different phones: The standard, the Find X2 Pro, the Find X2 Lite, and the Find X2 Neo. So, this all has us wondering what to expect from the Oppo Find X3. Here, then, is a look at all the leaks so far.

Oppo has already hinted via Weibo the Find X3 series will arrive at an event in March 2021. Although most phones follow annual release schedules, the same can't be said for the last two generations of Oppo Find. The first landed in mid-2018, while the second came two years after.

Oppo hasn't confirmed pricing information yet. But the price of the Find X2 series ranges from £399 (about $530) for the Find X2 Lite to £1,099 (about $1,450) for the Find X2 Pro. It's safe to assume the Find X3 will fall within these two prices, depending on the model and specs.

Below is a roundup of all the leaks, rumours, and confirmed features so far.

Leaker Evan Blass, who has an incredible track record, recently detailed the Find X3 Pro's display. He said it'll be a 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216) display, complete with a 525ppi and a "Full-path colour management system" (more below). The phone will likely sport an adaptive dynamic frame rate of 10Hz to 120Hz and will be able to display images captured by its quad-camera array in 1.07-billion colors, Blass claimed.

Digital Chat Station, a leaker with a so-so track record, posted on Weibo that a flagship Oppo phone coming in the first quarter of 2021 with a Snapdragon 875 chipset (which was what the 888 was thought to be called), fast charging capabilities, a dual-lens camera, and a 3K resolution screen with a high refresh rate. While the dual-lens camera would be a downgrade for a Pro model, his 3K display claim lines up.

During Inno Day 2020 in November, Oppo teased a significant upgrade for its next flagship series.

The upcoming Oppo Find X3 series will support the full DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and 10-bit color depth across “capture, storage, and display", which means it'll reproduce more accurate colours. Oppo calls this new system the “Full-path colour management system". The company also basically confirmed that it will jump from a native 8-bit display to a native 10-bit display for its next flagship phone series.

As part of this whole announcement, Oppo detailed a new feature for those who suffer from colour vision deficiency: Colour Correction Solution 2.0. It's built on top of Android’s default colour correction mode in Accessibility settings. It will go beyond the three colour options and offer greater flexibility in colour correction so that users can further customise their screens to suit their preferences or visual needs.

GSMArena claimed in December 2020 that Oppoalready confirmed via a press release its next flagship will use the 5G-capable Snapdragon 888 chipset. However, the company didn't mention the Find X3 by name. That said, the Oppo Find X3 - or maybe the Pro model - sporting a Qualcomm chipset with the Snapdragon 888 level of performance, 12GB of RAM, and Android 11 recently popped up Geekbench.

On Geekbench, it had the model name CPH2173. Last year's Find X2 had the model name CPH2023, while the Find X2 Pro had CPH2025.

If you need more proof the Oppo Find X3 series might offer Snapdragon 888, leaker Evan Blass has said he expects the Pro model to feature it. Blass, who is a noted leaker, claimed the Find X3 Pro will also run ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 - something FCC filings also revealed.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro was spotted on the FCC certification website in January 2021 by 91Mobiles, and it was carrying the model number CPH2173. This discovery seems to confirm the Oppo's top-end flagship will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and has 12GB RAM.

Leaker Evan Blass has extensively detailed the Find X3 Pro.

He said thinks we should expect a pair of Sony 50-megapixel IMX766 image sensors (wide-angle and ultra-wide modules), as well as 13MP telephoto (2x optical zoom) and 3MP macro (25x zoom) cameras. The latter module might have lights around its lens.

Leaker Evan Blass of course has leaked other Find X3 Pro specs, like that it will include a dual cell 4500mAh battery with support for both 65-watt SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and 30-watt VOOC Air wireless charging. The Find X3 Pro spec sheet spotted on the FCC's website actually revealed it will come with a dual-battery setup: One is a 2,200mAh capacity and the other is a 2,250mAh unit.

This combines to offer a 4,450mAh capacity. The FCC listing further confirms the top-end Find X3 Pro flagship will support 65W fast charging.

In terms of design, Leaker Evan Blass said the Oppo Find X3 Pro will be 8mm thick and weigh about 190 grams. The screen and "ceramic glaze-like or matte-frosted glass backs" will be curved, Blass also said. And it will launch in black and blue colours, with a white model to come. You needn't depend on your imagination to visualise what it will look like - as images of the handset have surfaced (see above)

The finished look is somewhat peculiar, though, as it's unlike anything we've seen before. The camera unit is the real focus though. It's such a feature that separates the Find series as the flagship from Oppo's mid-level Reno devices.

Since only the Oppo Find X3 Pro has leaked so far, it's hard to say. We haven't heard any specific Oppo Find X3 news, but there is one leak that suggests Oppo is working on a phone with the Snapdragon 870 chipset, which would likely be a 'lite' or a standard version without the high-end 888. Perhaps it is the Find X3 or another lesser-equipped device in the series. It's difficult to tell with so little to go on.

Here's everything we've heard about the Oppo Find X3 models so far.

Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications have appeared on the FCC certification website, revealing battery, fast charging, and more.

Oppo shared a new post on Weibo that says “Impossible Surface, See you in March", revealing that it has planned a launch event in March.

Images of the handset have leaked online, as presented by Voice.

The upcoming Oppo Find X3 (or possibly X3 Pro) has popped up on Geekbench.

Evan Blass has published a report detailing the upcoming Find X3 Pro. He indicated the company will improve the display and camera, as well as the design, performance, battery, charging, and other features. The phone is expected to launch within a few months, Blass said.

Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that a flagship phone coming in the first quarter of 2021 will have a top-end Snapdragon 875 chipset, a 3K resolution screen with a high refresh rate, fast charging, and just a dual-lens camera.

Qualcomm's 870 will sit as a more affordable chip, and Digital Chat Station has revealed Oppo is developing a phone that will use it.

