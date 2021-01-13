(Pocket-lint) - Back in December we reported on the forthcoming Oppo Find X3 Pro flagship rumours. But now you needn't depend on your imagination to visualise what it will look like - as images of the handset have appeared, as presented by Voice.

What immediately stands out is the Find X3 Pro's use of a protruding camera mound. Whereas many flagships have protruding units to house the cameras, typically those are more abrupt projections from the surface - Oppo has taken to smoothing the whole area out, as if it's more integrated into the phone's design.

The finished look is somewhat peculiar, though, as it's unlike anything we've seen before. Even the incoming Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to have an 'island' camera unit positioned to the very edge of the handset.

The camera unit is the real focus though. It's such a feature that separates the Find series as the flagship from Oppo's mid-level Reno devices. And the Find X3 Pro is purported to pack in a 25x 'microscope' macro lens as part of the quad camera setup. Voice details that two of the others will be 50-megapixel Sony sensors, so detail whether shooting wide-angle or at zoom levels ought to be of high quality.

Otherwise the reports from back in December still seem to ring true: the Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to have a 6.7-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 5G-capable Snapdragon 888, a dual cell 4500mAh battery, plus SuperVOOC 2.0 super-fast charging support.

Writing by Mike Lowe.