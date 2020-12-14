(Pocket-lint) - Oppo has showcased a new folding phone concept, the 'slide-phone', produced in collaboration with Japanese design studio, Nendo.

The slide-phone can fold down to just the size of a credit card and be adjusted into many different forms, as the pictures above show.

Before you get too excited, though, this is only a concept phone at this stage. A device to "explore the possibilities of future design".

It's not the first time that Oppo has shown off its forward-thinking and research and development clout though: in November the company showed off its rollable phone concept.

The slide-phone therefore isn't as far-fetched as it may sound. Sure, there's plenty more work to put into creating a phone that's as versatile as the renders show.

But the interest in folding phones is only going to increase: from the Motorola Razr's bold launch, to the step-by-step success of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, it's a market that's going from strength to strength.

The Oppo slide-phone - which we're sure will have a more whizzy name than it's been awarded in this concept stage - therefore hints at the kind of future we can look forward to from folding phones.

Writing by Mike Lowe.