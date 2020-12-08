(Pocket-lint) - Earlier this year, Oppo released its flagship Find X2 series, and now, its successor, the Oppo Find X3 Pro, has begun to leak.

Evan Blass has published a report detailing the upcoming Find X3 Pro. He indicated the company will improve the display and camera, as well as the design, performance, battery, charging, and other features. The phone is expected to launch within a few months, Blass said, sometime between the first quarter or early in the second quarter of next year.

The Find X3 Pro, reportedly codenamed Fussi, should feature a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, a 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216) display with 525ppi, and a "full-path colior management system". The phone will likely sport an adaptive dynamic frame rate of 10Hz to 120Hz and will be able to display images captured by its quad-camera array in 1.07-billion colors.

Oppo might even promote the phone with a tagline like "Awaken Colour" in order to focus on its 10-bit color support.

Other specs, besides the 5G-capable Snapdragon 888, include a dual cell 4500mAh battery with support for both 65-watt SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and 30-watt VOOC Air wireless charging. Plus, there's an NFC module with a dual-body antenna.

As for that quad-camera array, expect a pair of Sony 50-megapixel IMX766 image sensors (wide-angle and ultra-wide modules), as well as 13MP telephoto (2x optical zoom) and 3MP macro (25x zoom) cameras. The latter module might have lights around its lens.

In terms of design, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is thought to be 8mm thick and weigh about 190 grams. The screen and "ceramic glaze-like or matte-frosted glass backs" will be curved, Blass said. And it will launch in black and blue colours, with a white model to come.

Lastly, Blass, who is a noted leaker with an excellent track record, said the Find X3 Pro will run ColorOS 11 based on Android 11.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.