Oppo says its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888-based phone will be a new Find X

(Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm launched its new Snapdragon 888 flagship phone platform yesterday and we're expecting more details on it today. Oppo was one of the names mentioned as being involved and now the company has been in touch with us to say that the phone will be a new version of the flagship Find X.

Like all Snapdragon 888 phones it'll be 5G-capable and will be launched in the first quarter of 2021. It wasn't a huge surprise that names like Oppo, OnePlus, Motorola and Sony were mentioned at Qualcomm's launch as they are all long-term users of Snapdragon products.

Oppo also says the new Find X will feature the Full-Path Color Management System it debuted at its recent Inno Day innovation event. The 10 bit colour system means the new phone will "push the boundaries of display and camera" according to Oppo, but we'll have to await further details on that.

Oppo's announcement comes hot on the heels of Motorola saying there will be a flagship version of the Moto G series with Snapdragon 888, Realme announcing a phone called, simply, Race and Xiaomi announcing the Mi 11. Xiaomi claims it'll be the first to have the new hardware.

Other companies that'll be offering Snapdragon 888-based devices are Asus, BlackShark, Lenovo, LG, Meizu, Nubia, Sharp, Vivo and ZTE.

Writing by Dan Grabham.