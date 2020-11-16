Oppo Inno Day 2020: How and when to watch, and what to expect

(Pocket-lint) - Every year, Oppo hosts an Inno Day where it debuts new technologies which - eventually - make it to market in one form or another. Whether that be super fast wired and wireless charging, new smartwatches, concept phones or AR smart glasses.

At 2019, for example, it debuted its first smart glasses but also showed off fast charging tech that can get your phone battery from 0-27 per cent in just five minutes. Before upping the ante six months later with one that's twice as fast.

This year that trend of improving core tech is set to continue, and we might even catch a glimpse of a concept device, or two.

For 2020, the Inno Day keynote announcement will be made on 17 November. It's being streamed from Shenzen, and will kick off at 16:00 local time, and run for approximately 90 minutes.

To watch in your timezone see the times below:

London/Cardiff/Edinburgh - 8:00am GMT

Paris/Berlin/Barcelona - 9:00am CET

New York/Toronto - 03:00 EST

San Francisco - 00:00 PST

Sydney - 19:00 AEDT

Mumbai - 13:30 IST

The easiest way to watch is to stay right here, we've embedded the livestream at the top of this page.

There are two other ways to be sure not to miss it, first is following Oppo on Twitter. The company has said it will livestream its announcement on the social media platform.

You can also head over to the dedicated Oppo Inno Day splash page on the company's own website.

Oppo has already confirmed a few cool things we're going to see announced during the Inno Day, and not from just one product category.

First, we're going to see Oppo show off its own flexible screen equipped phones. In its teaser image on Twitter, the company shows a device with what looks like a rollable display.

We’ve been exploring new shapes and forms.



Find out how your next device feels on November 17th. Streaming live on Twitter from 16:00 (GMT+8). #OPPOINNODAY20 pic.twitter.com/18B5KExupS — OPPO (@oppo) November 16, 2020

This is similar - in theory - to a concept shown off by TCL earlier in the year. Instead of having a display that folds in half, it extends by uncoiling from inside the phone's body.

As well as that, Oppo has stated that it will release an update to the first generation AR glasses it debuted at Inno Day 2019.

Alongside those two products, the company will show off a 5G smartwatch and - as usual - new speedy flash charging technology.

Writing by Cam Bunton.