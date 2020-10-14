Oppo Find X2 Pro in orange vegan leather gets £240 saving in Prime Day deal

(Pocket-lint) - The Oppo Find X2 Pro is one of our favourite powerhouse phones of the year - it's a flagship phone and it comes in one particular finish that really makes it stand out - orange vegan leather. It's always been expensive, however, which is why this Prime Day deal is exciting.

There's a massive £240 reduction on the RRP, beating other deals out there meaning you can get this distinctive phone for £859 - but move fast, because this deal ends today.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro has a massive 6.7-inch OLED display, with 120Hz refresh rate and a sharp 2K resolution. It's powered by the speedy Snapdragon 865 with 5G, offering 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, so this phone is a monster.

On top of that there's a 4260mAh battery with 65W charging, meaning you can have it full again in a flash.

Around the back there are a pair of 48-megapixel sensors for the main and wide cameras, while the periscope lens gives you 10x hybrid zoom.

But the thing we like the most is the finish. There's no other phone that looks like this, with its vibrant orange finish. It's unashamedly premium, which makes this deal all the more enticing.

Writing by Chris Hall.