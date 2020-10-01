Oppo Reno 4 5G euro launch event: How to watch and follow

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo is holding the European launch of its next premium phone, the Oppo Reno 4, during an online event today, Thursday 1 October.

You will be able to watch it live online.

Oppo's event will start 9.30am BST (local time in London) on Thursday 1 October. Here are the various local times around the globe:

9.30am London

10.30am Paris, Madrid, Berlin

11.30am Moscow

The event will be streamed live on Oppo UK's YouTube channel - we've embedded it above for you to watch.

You can also follow the event using the #OppoReno4 hashtag on Twitter.

Oppo has already launched the phone in China so we have a pretty good idea what to expect - definitely a standard 4G and a 5G version, too in addition to an Oppo 4 Pro.

All use Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G hardware and offer upwards of 128GB of RAM with quad cameras and 1,080 x 2,400 pixel displays. They all run Oppo's ColorOS which is based on Android. We recently covered everything you need to know about the Android 11- based version of the software - ColorOS 11.

