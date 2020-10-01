Oppo's Reno 4 mid-range series is coming to the UK

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo has announced that it's bringing its Reno 4 series to the UK, in the form of the Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro and Reno 4 Z. The three phones feature different specs and price points, but they're all aimed at the mid-range market.

The two top phones in that range are the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro. As with so many other mid-rangers, they're both powered by the Snapdragon 765G, which means we should see high levels of performance and 5G support.

These two phones look similar when you look at them from the back. They have a similar looking triple camera housing in the top right corner, built from a glossy glass.

As for that glass back itself, Oppo developed a new manufacturing process to create the cool blue Reno Glow finish, by etching into the glass surface at a microscopic level, creating a finish that's soft to the touch but also enhances its scratch resistance and fingerprint resistant.

The Space Black option is different. It's glossy, features a rainbow finish when pointed at light sources and - on the Pro model - features the OP monogram overlay added as a 'fashion statement'.

Both feature a fullHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh, with the Pro featuring curved screen and a single hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and the regular model featuring a flat display and a dual cutout. They also both have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

While the display tech is similar, the Pro kicks the audio up a notch with a dual speaker setup on the front, versus the single loudspeaker on the standard Reno 4.

Both feature similar battery capacity, with 4,000mAh on the Pro and 4,020mAh on the regular. Both charge super fast with Super VOOC 2.0 65W capabilities. This means you can get 66-per cent battery in just 15 minutes, or 100 per cent in 36 minutes.

It's in the camera department you'll notice some differences. Both feature the same primary 48-megapixel sensor, but the Pro backs it up with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and a 13-megapixel 5x hybrid zoom telephoto camera.

The standard model features a lower-resolution 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel black and white sensor for additional data.

It's not all just about specs, there's also the fact that there's now an enhanced night video mode for shooting in low light situations, giving you much more vibrant, detailed and brighter video.

Price-wise, the Reno 4 will launch with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for £499 in the UK, with the Pro coming in at £699 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Reno 4Z is the most affordable of the bunch. The cost cuttings were made in the display department, with Oppo opting for an LCD panel, although it does feature a faster 120Hz refresh rate.

It's powered by a lower cost MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor and has a physical fingerprint sensor on the side. Its 8GB RAM and 128GB matches the Reno 4, as does the 4,000mAh battery, but its 18W charging speed is noticeably slower.

It has a quad-camera system on the back, but as we've seen on numerous cheaper phones, it has two low-resolution sensors that are there just to make up the numbers.

There's a 2-megapixel retro filter camera and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor sitting alongside the 48-megapixel main camera and 8-megapixel ultra-wide. Price-wise: the Reno 4 Z comes in at just £329.

Writing by Cam Bunton.