ColorOS 11: Everything you need to know about Oppo's latest software

(Pocket-lint) - Android 11 has been an opportunity for smartphone makers to improve their software once again, and with many manufacturers, it's not just a case of including Google's own optimisations and improvements. With ColorOS 11, Oppo has gone all-in on customisation and personalisation.

For Oppo it's about including improvements that it believes will benefit its users the most. Whether it's having fine-tuned control over how your phone looks and sounds, or how included apps - like Relax - can help you tune out and be mindful for a few minutes in your day.

Announced in September 2020

Release from December 2020

As with any major software update, the release is staggered across device ranges at different times. The first publicly available drop of ColorOS 11 will start to hit phones in December 2020, and includes the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro.

Other phone series and lower-powered models in the Find X2 series have to wait until 2021.

While a lot of what makes a new system update new is hidden beneath the surface in form of optimisations and other improvements, there's still plenty of user-facing updates here. You can check all the important highlights below.

Oppo's new software has a new personalisation page which features controls for customising many elements of your phone's look and feel.

You can choose what shape and size your app icons are, as well as choosing the style for your drop-down quick settings toggles. What's more, you get to choose the system accent colour as well. This is the colour that appears throughout the system on things like settings menu icons, toggle switches and various other labels.

As for wallpapers, Oppo has made the built-in options virtually endless by giving you the ability to auto-generate a wallpaper yourself.

There are set styles and graphics, but you can pick the colour combination or use your camera to snap a picture and choose the primary colours from that. So if you want it to match your day's outfit, you can snap a photo of what you're wearing and choose a wallpaper that matches the day's attire.

If you thought a simple Dark Mode on/off capability was enough, Oppo is set out to prove to you that we need different degrees of 'dark'.

With ColorOS 11 you'll be able to choose between enhanced, medium and gentle dark themes with the level of contrast and darkness adjusted for each one.

Enhanced is where the background is completely black, with pixels switched off in AMOLED panels, and colours and white highlights are still quite bright and vivid. Medium features a dark grey background with less contrast, while the gentle mode features a lighter grey and more subdued colours.

You can set the times for when you want it to activate and deactivate, and even manually choose your own sunrise/sunset schedule so that it's not automatically chosen based on your location and time of year.

Oppo Sans is the company's newest font and is arguably the most customisable we've seen from any Android manufacturer. It comes with the options to adjust the size, but also the ability to adjust its weight with a number of different thicknesses available.

If you're the type of person who's never quite happy with the size, thickness, or adjustability of the text in your smartphone's menus and apps, this will suit you right down to the ground.

Android phones have used Always-on displays for years. Some manufacturers have utilised it more than others, but 2020 seems to be about making it even more customisable and offering far more in the way of personalisation.

With Oppo's version, you get to decide the colours scheme and style. But even more than that: you get to create your own animation. It uses a system-generated algorithm to give you a basic pattern template, but you get to decide how it moves and how detailed that pattern is simply by swiping on the screen.

ColorOS 11 isn't just about personalised visuals, it can generate ringtones for you. The generator gives you the ability to choose a mood and pace of the music, and then adjusts and adapts the sequencing and tempo of the notes to match until you find a tone you're looking for.

That means you no longer have to choose from the limited - and almost always terrible - list of ringtones you normally get. You can generate one that suits you.

It's nice to see a manufacturer care about how ringtones and alerts make us feel, and it's also shown in what it's done with repetitive alert beeps and tones. Instead of repeating the same note or jingle repeatedly and annoying everyone in earshot, Oppo has created a cool feature that will play a sequence of notes instead.

That means if you do suddenly get a cascade of messages, each alert will play after the other, but it'll play like a musical phrase or tune rather than just repeat the same jingle every single time.

One of the surprisingly great features in some recent Oppo phones it the Relax app, which is loaded with calming ambient soundtracks of waterfalls, storms, rain, sea and forests. In ColorOS 11, Oppo has teamed up with Musicity to add to its library.

The company went out to a number of cities across the world, capturing real audio from all of those cities to create soundscapes that represent those locations. With the new version of Relax you could find yourself transported to Helsinki or Reykjavik or one of many other towns and cities.

Oppo was keen to inform us during its announcement of its deep integration and partnership with Google, and that extends to an enhanced screenshot feature which can translate any text on the screen.

Using one of Oppo's existing gestures, where you swipe down with three fingers, you can grab a screenshot of text on a screen and tap a translate button which uses Google Lens to translate the text.

This seems to be a trendy feature for 2020 Android updates. Essentially, some apps within ColorOS have the ability to be resized and float on the screen over whatever else you might be doing.

It's called Flex Drop and you can either activate it by going to the recent apps screen and dragging the thumbnail to the Flex Drop icon, or you can drag in a smart bar from the edge of the home screen and launch an app in floating form from here.

Nearby Share is a feature that's been developed over recent months and essentially brings a service to Android phones that's similar to Apple's AirDrop.

Using it you can quickly send files, images and links to other phones nearby. Anyone with a phone within your Bluetooth range can be sent stuff instantly, without using any messaging apps.

Something that's perhaps less noticeable is the work behind the scenes. Oppo says it has optimised a load of animations in ColorOS 11 which makes the much smoother, with no frame drops or lag. There have also been improvements to battery life and enhancements to the way Oppo phones collaborate and interact with smarthome/IoT products and wearables.

Oppo has said that 28 device models will upgrade to ColorOS 11, with the beta version rolling out now and official public availability coming a few months down the line to the following devices:

Find X2 Pro

Find X2

Find X2 Pro (Lamborghini edition)

Reno 3 4G

Reno 3 Pro 4G

Reno 4 Pro 5G

Reno 4 5G

Reno 4 Pro 4G

Reno 4 4G

Reno 10x Zoom

Reno 2

Reno 2 F

Reno 2 Z

Reno

Reno Z

F17 Pro

F11

F11 Pro (inc. Marvel edition)

F15

A9

A92

A72

A52

A91

A5 2020

A9 2020

Of course, the timing of when you get the release depends on the model you have, with oppo prioritising the latest Find X2 series phones first from December this year. Some of the older devices likely won't get it until later on in 2021.

