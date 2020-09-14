Oppo takes a leaf from OnePlus' book with ColorOS 11's customisation features

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo has unveiled the next iteration of its mobile platform: ColorOS 11. It's not only based on Android 11's features, but Oppo also switched up the naming scheme so that its ColorOS numbering matched that of the platform it's based on.

For those unaware, the previous version of ColorOS was ColorOS 7. We've now skipped all the way up to 11 in order to reduce any confusion for consumers who weren't sure which version of Android/ColorOS they're on.

As for features, Oppo has taken a leaf right out of OnePlus' book when it comes to visual customisation, but added a lot of other really interesting features that help make the platform enjoyable to use and also personal to the user.

Oppo's latest software features a capture-all 'Personalisation' screen within the settings that acts as a hub for all manner of visual tweaks. So whether you want to change the system accent colour, wallpaper, app icon shape and size, or even the style and shape of the quick settings toggles in the drop-down shade, you can do that from here.

And if you thought one version of dark mode was enough for you, think again. Oppo's latest update is going to allow you to choose between three different dark modes. Wallpapers and app icons can be set to 'adjust to dark mode' too, making them shift in colour and appearance to match the complement the darker background.

There is, of course, a high contrast black, but also a dark grey and a slightly darker grey, allowing you to choose a gentler contrast for those times at night when you want it. You'll be able to manually set the time for it to become active too.

ColorOS 11 has also added new animations to the options available for the fingerprint sensor activation. You can even adust system text weighting/wrapping.

Always-On display is becoming the hot new thing - as we've seen in EMUI 11 with Huawei - and Oppo is taking a similar approach here, allowing you to customise the graphics, colours scheme and even generate your own animation.

One quite clever customisation feature is around the ringtones and notification alerts. Oppo has put some energy and AI smarts behind it.

One of the alert features will ensure that if you get a load of notifications repeatedly coming in quickly, one after the other, the tone of the alert changes to form a pattern of notes, rather than just the same repeating bleep over and over again.

What's more, there's a new ringtone generation tool that lets you choose the kind of mood and tempo you want and then creates one to match what you fancy.

Functionally, there are a few new features but most of them are those added from Android 11, which we've seen in the beta versions of Google's newest OS.

Elements like the Power menu including smarthome controls are being added except - being Oppo - it's not just sticking to Google Home controls. You'll be able to use them for other platforms too.

Similarly, enhanced privacy features will allow more granular permission acceptance when launching apps. Plus there's now a new three-finger translate mode.

You use Oppo's three-finger gesture for screenshots and tap a new translate button which utilises Google Lens to translate any text on the screen.

ColorOS 11 will be available from December 2020 for the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, with the X2 Neo and Lite following in Q1 2021. Other devices will receive the software at a later date.

Writing by Cam Bunton.