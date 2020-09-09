Oppo ColorOS 11 launching on 14 September, here's how you can watch online

(Pocket-lint) - Now that Google has pushed the public version of Android 11, the rush is on to get other devices updated. Oppo isn't hanging around and the company has already announced a limited beta of ColorOS 11, which is based on Android 11.

But the company is going to be telling us a lot more about the software update, hosting an event dedicated to its new software.

Here's everything you need to know.

Oppo has confirmed that it will be hosting an event online to introduce the new software based on Android 11. That event is going to take place on Monday 14 September, at 10am BST.

Here are global times:

San Francisco - 02:00 PDT

New York - 05:00 EDT

London - 10:00 BST

Berlin - 11:00 CEST

Mumbai - 14:30 IST

Tokyo - 18:00 JST

Sydney - 19:00 AEST

Yes, Oppo will be streaming the event on YouTube and we have embedded that video above so you can watch it, right here.

The new software ushers in a change in numbering from Oppo, jumping from ColorOS 7 to ColorOS 11, bringing it in line with Android numbering. We've seen a number of manufactures do the same thing.

We'd expect the incorporation of a wide range of Android 11 features, which you can read about in our Android 11 feature right here.

From what we've seen of the ColorOS 11 beta there will be better grouping and organisation in the UI for Oppo devices, but we're expecting Oppo to have more to say at the event itself.

Writing by Chris Hall.