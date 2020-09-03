Realme 7 and 7 Pro launched: power and speed at a low price

(Pocket-lint) - Realme has unveiled a new series of smartphones and - unlike most other tech launches this week - this one's taking place in India, not at IFA in Berlin.

The two new phones are the latest ultra-affordable, but powerful, devices to come from a company that has made bang-for-buck its mission statement.

They're called the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro and - while they look the same and share the same name - they're not all that similar when you dig into specifications.

Pro - in this instance - denotes a more powerful processor, faster charging and a better quality display and not, as is customary, a bigger screen. In fact, the Pro model has a smaller panel.

Since we're there, let's talk displays. The Realme 7 uses a 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD panel equipped with a fast 120Hz touch response rate.

The 7 Pro, on the other hand, has been equipped with a richer, brighter AMOLED panel that stretches to 6.4-inches diagonally and features 600nits peak brightness. Both are fullHD+ (1080 x 2400).

Of course, with the regular Realme 7 being the less expensive model, some compromises are made. Apart from the display tech, the first thing we noticed is the processing power inside.

It's been equipped with one of MediaTek's processors and is one of the first phones to use the Helio G95 Gaming Processor, and that's paired with a huge 5,000mAh battery that charges quickly using the 30W Dart Charge tech.

For reference, that's the same technology used by OnePlus in its Warp Charge 30 adapters.

The Pro has a more efficient Snapdragon 720G processor and uses a smaller 4,500mAh battery. However, this battery is equipped with SuperDart Charge support, which means it's split in two and charges using a 65W adapter (the same that Oppo uses in its Find X2 Pro).

Both phones have a quad-camera system led by same the primary 64-megapixel Sony sensor, joined by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera as well as low-resolution macro and monochrome sensors.

Both run Realme UI based on Android 10 and will be launching at very competitive prices in India. Configurations for the 7 and 7 Pro include models with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage as well as an 8GB/128GB model.

The standard Realme 7 will set you back INR 14,999 (approximately $200 USD) while the Realme 7 Pro starts at just INR 19,999 (approx $270).

Writing by Cam Bunton.