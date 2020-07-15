Oppo's latest 125W flash charging tech charges phones at blistering speeds

Oppo has announced all new flash charging technology that can completely fill your phone battery from 0-100 in just twenty minutes. It's called 125W flash charge, and close to being twice as fast as its previous technology.

Anyone following the smartphone industry closely over the past few years knows Oppo has been the market leader for fast charging in that time. In years gone by, its VOOC charging tech has set the standard for how fast you can charge your phone.

Its most recently available tech, called SuperVOOC 2.0, features 65W of power and a dual-cell battery design to fill up the Oppo Find X2 Pro in around 30 minutes, but the latest 125W flash charge wipes the floor with it.

Like SuperVOOC 2.0, the 125W flash charge uses a dual cell battery design, except this time a lot of the internal build and elements of the battery and charging components within the phone have been updated to make it even more efficient.

What that means in reality is that - if your phone had a 4,000mAh battery and support for 125W flash charge - you could plug it in empty, and within five minutes you'd already have 41 per cent capacity.

Each Oppo phone with 125W flash charging support also has 10 temperature sensors built in, which monitor the charging to ensure it's safe at all times. Plus, the charge is delivered over a Type-C to Type-C cable.

What's particularly interesting about the 125W flash charging adapter is that it also supports a whole host of other charging technologies. So if you have another device that uses Power Delivery, you can plug that in and benefit from whatever the fastest speed is that your particular device can receive.

As if that wasn't enough for fast-charging fans, Oppo also took the wraps off a fast wireless charging technology. It's called 65W AirVOOC and essentially combines Oppo's existing 40W and 25W wireless charging systems into one.

With the 4,000mAh battery used as an example again, the new AirVOOC system is capable of refilling an empty battery in around 30 minutes.

As you'd suspect, temperature management is important here as well, and so Oppo designed a more advanced cooling system to ensure that the back of the phone is kept cool during charging.

The 125W wired flash charger tech is commercially ready, and so is able to be put into production in a smartphone in the relatively near future. Sadly, Oppo didn't say which phone will get it first or when, but we suspect we'll see something before the end of the year.

As for the wireless charging tech, there's no official word on when that might see the light of day.