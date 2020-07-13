Oppo teases 125W super fast charging

Oppo has taken to social media to tease its next development in super fast smartphone charging. In an animated image, it teased a 125W charging technology due to be announced this week.

Over the past few years, Oppo has established itself as a market leader in the area of fast, wired smartphone charging. Its technology - VOOC and following iterations - has long been the fastest charging around.

In its current, fastest guise - 65W Super VOOC 2.0 - it can fill an entire flagship smartphone battery from 0-100 per cent in just over 30 minutes.

If you don’t like waiting to charge, the wait is almost over. #FlashForward pic.twitter.com/Uq54uJEphQ — OPPO (@oppo) July 13, 2020

That speed isn't all about the brute force of the charging equipment though, it's also a lot to do with the makeup of the battery. To achieve those speeds, it splits the battery into two individual, but joined, cells.

In the Oppo Find X2 Pro, for instance, it has a total capacity of 4,260mAh but split into two 2,130mAh cells, rather than having one big battery.

The mind boggles with how fast - potentially - the 125W system could charge, on the basis of how quick the current fastest is.

Logic would perhaps suggest a speed that's almost twice as fast, but due to other factors - including the slower charging that occurs when a battery gets up to about 80 per cent - that might not be realistic.

Given how much battery capacity can be refilled in that first 15-20 minutes on the current battery, however, we could finally see a technology that lets you plug your phone in for five minutes (literally) and get you enough juice to make it through a few hours.

Oppo will announce the full details of its next crazy fast charging system on 15 July. We'll bring you more details as they emerge.