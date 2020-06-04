Realme X3 leaks out, is the budget flagship imminent?

At the beginning of June 2020, Realme lifted the lid on its X3 SuperZoom flagship - which we reviewed and rather liked. At that moment in time, however, there was no other device family to arrive alongside it. But it now looks as though the "non-SuperZoom" version is imminent, according to a leak.

The aptly named Realme X3 ties together a lot of what's great about the X3 SuperZoom but, as you'll have likely guessed by now, cuts back on some of the camera sell - although we don't precisely know how at this moment in time.

The X3's key specs appeared on a Google Play Console, presenting a lot of what you would expect: there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor at its heart, just like the SuperZoom, paired with 8GB RAM (not 12GB like the SuperZoom).

The screen is likely the same between both X3 and X3 SuperZoom devices too: a 6.6-inch LCD panel with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. Although the Play Console doesn't say, we suspect it will therefore offer a 120Hz refresh rate too.

Exactly how the X3 will fit into Realme's puzzle is up for question though. Let's not forget that, in addition to the X3 SuperZoom, there's also the X50 Pro 5G. Therefore we would expect the X3 to be a non-5G model, hitting an even more favourable price point - which may be a savvy thing indeed for its target markets.