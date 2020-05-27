Full Oppo Find X2 family launched in UK, pricing revealed for X2, X2 Neo and X2 Lite

Oppo hosted a brief UK online launch event to announce its family of Find X2 phones is now available for pre-order in the UK, confirming the premium flagship price of the epic Find X2 Pro, along with the more affordable Neo and Lite.

It's safe to say that with the new Find X2 series, Oppo has sought to offer something for everyone, regardless of budget. Barring the ultra low cost budget phones, there's a good range here, and all of them are 5G equipped.

The phones will be sold by EE, O2, Virgin Media and Vodafone, plus popular retailers Amazon and Currys PC World or Carphone Warehouse.

The Find X2 Pro is undoubtedly the flagship of the series, offering one of the best displays on the market, as well as the fast charging Super VOOC 2.0 battery.

It was the first of the series to be previewed, and you can read our review of it here.

With its epic periscope camera alongside the 48-megapixel regular and ultra-wide cameras, it's one of the most versatile camera systems on any smartphone.

The regular Find X2 shares a lot of similarities with the Find X2 Pro. It has the same 6.7-inch 120Hz QuadHD+ display, plus that tiny hole-punch camera in the front. It even has the same 65W Super VOOC 2.0 charging, and the same 4,200mAh battery.

Inside, you get the Snapdragon 865 processor alongside 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It's safe to say, it's every inch a flagship. The difference comes in the camera offering.

The Find X2 doesn't have the periscope lens, instead offering a 5x hybrid zoom camera next to a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and the 48-megapixel primary lens.

If it's value for money you're looking for, the Find X2 Neo might be just the ticket. Its sub £600 price point is attractive and it gets you a phone with a Snapdragon 765G processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It has a quad camera on the back, with a 48-megapixel primary camera alongside a telephoto 2x zoom camera and ultra-wide lens and a low resolution black and white sensor for additional data.

There's also a large 90Hz fullHD+ 6.5-inch AMOLED screen on the front, with a small punch-hole camera in the top corner and all glass design. It has a fast charging 4,025mAh battery too, although the 30W VOOC charging isn't as fast as the Pro model.

The baby of the bunch still packs some clout, and comes with the same Snapdragon 765G processor as the Neo, but there are some differences.

You don't get the curved AMOLED panel on the front, instead it's a flat screen, with a chunkier bottom bezel and a dewdrop notch at the top. It also doesn't have the higher refresh rates of the other models.

Still, with the powerful processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it should be more than capable. Plus, it has the same 4,025mAh battery and same 30W VOOC charging as the Neo.

Similarly, it has a quad camera system led by the 48-megapixel primary camera and supported by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, plus low resolution monochrome and 'retro style' filter camera.