Realme X3 SuperZoom brings flagship power and epic zoom camera to the mid-range market

Realme has taken the wraps off its latest powerful mid-market phone: the Realme X3 SuperZoom. As the name suggests, its camera is one of the biggest points of interest.

Undoubtedly borrowing technology from its sibling company, Oppo, Realme has incorporated a periscope designed, optically stabilised telephoto zoom camera on the back, enabling 5x optical zoom but also up to 60x digital zoom.

It's joined by a 64-megapixel primary camera with a sensor built by Samsung, plus the 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro cameras.

Taking its cue from Oppo and OnePlus' recent smartphone displays, this phone is all about refresh rates. The 6.6-inch fullHD+ (2400x1080) panel on the front is capable of refresh rates up to 90Hz, which should mean ultra-smooth and responsive animations.

The cutout on the front is a dual hole-punch type, featuring a dual selfie camera. On the SuperZoom, this includes a 32-megapixel regular/wide camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide.

With the aim of bringing the retail cost down for consumers, some compromises are made when compared to the X50 Pro 5G phone. For instance, while it has glass front and back - including an attractive soft multi-layer glass finish on the back - the frame is made from plastic.

Similarly, inside, the phone is powered by a previous generation Snapdragon processor. Specifically: it's the Snapdragon 855+ chip, which is no slouch by any metric, it's just a bit older than the current 865. And, given the choice between an older 800-series processor and a newer 600 or 700 series, we think the right choice is to go older, to keep performance at flagship-like levels.

That speed is only enhanced further by the UFS 3.0 storage used to keep its 128GB flash memory reading and writing super fast, and the LPDDR4X RAM which helps intense applications run smooth.

To keep it running all day, Realme equipped the X3 SuperZoom with a 4,200mAh battery. And being part of the Oppo family of brands, there's also some fast-charging involved.

Realme has opted for the 30W flash charging tech for this one, which is similar in operation to OnePlus' Warp Charge 30 and previous versions of VOOC flash charging.

It runs Realme UI - a fork of Oppo's ColorOS - which runs on top of Android 10.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom will be available with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for just £469 in the UK. Other storage variants haven't been confirmed yet.