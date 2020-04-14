Oppo Ace2 launched, flagship power and ludicrously fast wireless charging in tow

Oppo has unveiled an all-new flagship powerhouse called the Ace2, and - in doing so - has pulled the Ace brand away from the Reno series of smartphones, and equipped it with really fast wireless charging.

Like the original Reno Ace, this phone appears to be equipped with some of the fastest components available, and that covers everything from internal RAM, processing and storage as well as wired and wireless charging.

While OnePlus - Oppo's sister company - has already stated that it will be using a 30W wireless charging system in its next flagship phone, the Ace2 has been equipped with an even faster 40W system.

Add this 40W Air VOOC technology to the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging, and there'll be no need for patience when it comes to filling up the Ace2's 4,000mAh battery.

In short: whether you plug it in or rest it on its wireless mat, the phone will charge up very quickly.

Like the upcoming OnePlus 8 series, the Ace2 will feature feature the Snapdragon 865 processor, along with either 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, plus either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

To keep it running efficiently, Oppo has also equipped it with some impressive sounding cooling technologies including carbon fiber and a vapour cooling chamber.

On the front, there's a skinny-bezeled display with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. It's 'only' fullHD+ resolution, but uses a 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED panel for deep blacks, vivid colours and fast refresh rates.

There's a quad camera system on the back made up of a regular and an ultra-wide camera, plus depth and macro sensors for additional data and better focussing up close.

It runs ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10, similar to the Find X2 Pro which launched recently, and will be available in silver, grey and purple from 20 April.

Currently, the phone is China-only, with no word yet on whether or not it will launch in any of Oppo's other markets.