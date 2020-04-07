Oppo Find X2 Lite images and specs leak

Oppo will soon follow up its Find X2 and X2 Pro smartphones with a cheaper 5G equivalent, the Oppo Find X2 Lite.

That's according to a leaked set of press renders and specifications that have appeared online.

It will reportedly come with a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, which uses an integrated Snapdragon X52 5G modem. It'll have 8GB of RAM too - a decent amount for a mid-range handset.

There will be 128GB of internal memory, and that's said to be your lot as it lacks a microSD card slot.

A four-lens camera is expected to be housed on the rear, with the main sensor coming in at 48-megapixels. The others will consist of an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, plus two 2-megapixel cameras for depth and macro.

The front-facing camera will be 32-megapixels.

A 4,025mAh battery will run the show and be capable of fast-charging through a 30W charger.

Oppo's own ColorOS 7.0 will be overlaid onto Android 10, it is claimed. With WinFuture guesstimating the price at around €499 (around £440).

Colour options will be black and white, it also reveals.

We're not yet sure when the Oppo Find X2 Lite will be unveiled, especially considering the current circumstances, but we'll keep you informed in the coming weeks.