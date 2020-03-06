Oppo has officially launched the Oppo Find X2, it's new flagship smartphone, looking to take the bezel-free phone to the next level.

The original Find X was one of the first to appear with a pop-up camera, leaving the display free of notches, but now Oppo has moved to a punch-hole design, with the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro.

But it's in the core display technology that Oppo wants to push things. It's offering a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sample rate, wanting to appeal to gamers, saying that this phone will give them the advantage.

The 6.7-inch display has a Quad HD+ resolution (3168 x 1440, 513ppi), which is a 10-bit HDR10+ compatible, so should deliver great colours too. Oppo says that it will upscale to HDR10+ quality, and that it also includes motion smoothing from its dedicated processor. This will use frame insertion to attempt to smooth out content at lower frame rates. We'll have to see that in action, because it could lead to the dreaded soap opera effect where nothing looks natural.

There are also dual stereo speakers on the device to boost the media experience.

On the back there's a triple camera system, comprised of a 13-megapixel telephoto, 48-megapixel ultra wide camera and 48-megapixel main camera on the Oppo Find X2 Pro, with the main camera using the IMX689 sensor, which Oppo says is exclusive to it. It's a 1/1.4in sensor, so the larger sensor size should lead to higher quality images.

The telephoto will give you 10X hybrid optic zoom, while also supporting macro functions. The camera will also support 12-bit raw capture, allowing you to edit your images on your PC.

Oppo is also pushing stabilisation on its video, as well as live HDR mode, wanting to make the video pop for better results. This is supported by three mics on the device, offering sound zooming and wind noise reduction. It also comes with the So Loop app, wanting to give you video editing power in your pocket.

Of course the phone supports 5G, thanks to the Qualcomm X55 modem, paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage on the Find X2 Pro and 256GB on the regular Find X2.

Looking to push the battery experience further, Oppo is putting SuperVOOC 2.0 into the Find X2, supporting 65W charging. That will charge the 4260mAh battery to 100 per cent in 38 minutes from dead. This is due to Oppo using two cells in the battery, so it can manage the charging battery, along with cooling technologies.

The phone offers IP68 water protection.

The Oppo Find X2 models will come with ColorOS 7.1, which Oppo says is the best version of its operating system yet, sitting on Android 10. It will offer dark mode and all the latest security functions.

The phone will roll-out in two versions, the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro. The Find X2 will have a slightly lower spec camera, a lower IP54 protection rating and a smaller 4200mAh battery.

It will cost £1099 or €1199 for the Find X2 Pro (12GB, 512GB) and £899 or €999 for the Find X2 (12GB, 256GB).