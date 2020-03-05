Oppo Find X2 Pro specs leak on the eve of launch

Oppo hasn't been shy about talking about the Oppo Find X2, the device that it is lining up for launch on 6 March. It has already been confirmed that the phone will have a 120Hz display - which can run at full resolution - as well as being a 10-bit OLED panel.

It's also confirmed that it will have 65W charging and that there will be a triple camera arrangement on the back, including a periscope zoom. The company has even gone as far as confirming that there will be a regular version and the Pro model.

The company has boasted about a 3K resolution, although it seems to be inventing terms to apply to its own spec sheet, as it's a Quad HD+ display which is pretty common.

Aside from the company's own hype machine, we now have a full list of specs for the Find X2 Pro - and that doesn’t include an under-display selfie camera as had been rumoured. Instead it's a 32-megapixel punch hole.

The phone will sit on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform, offering 5G for the latest fast connectivity. It will have 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The display is 6.7-inches, with a 3168 x 1440 pixel resolution. Oppo appears to be calling this 3K (based on the 3000 horizonal pixels). Most others call this Quad HD+ and it's worth noting here that the Samsung Galaxy S20+ (also 6.7-inch) is basically the same at 3200 x 1440 pixels - so don't fall for the 3K business.

OPPO Find X2 Pro Full Specifications! Shaping up to be quite a flagship phone. I'm pretty sure they are gonna offer all this at a pretty competitive price. What do you think? #oppo #oppofindx2 #oppofindx2pro #findx2 #findx2pro #UncoverTheUltimate pic.twitter.com/CwUF8xXUwa — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 5, 2020

The battery is said to be a 4260mAh cell, but with that fast charging it can be at 100 per cent again in 38 minutes.

Moving to the cameras on the back of the phone, there's a triple camera arrangement comprised of 48-megapixel main camera (Sony IMX 689), a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX 586) and a 13-megapixel telephoto, offering 10X Hybrid Optical zoom.

The phone will come in a number of finishes, including ceramic black and a vegan orange leather, the ceramic being a little heavier at 208g.

We mentioned that there's a Find X2 regular model, and this won't have the same camera sensors, so will have a smaller camera bump on the rear.

These devices, naturally, will come with ColorOS and what we can't take away from these specs is what the experience is going to be like. Big specs, yes - but can Oppo deliver on overall performance?