Realme 6 and 6 Pro launched: stunning value almost-flagships

Realme has unveiled a new series of ultra-affordable almost-flagship phones called the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro, with both devices in the series sharing similarities.

Some features in these budget devices aren't far off what we'd consider flagships maybe a year or so back. The big talking point, perhaps, is the large display on the front which has a small hole-punch camera and an impressive 90Hz refresh rate.

Adding to that, Realme has equipped both models with 120Hz touch response on the touchscreen layer, to ensure they feel fluid and fast.

The difference between the two models being that the regular Realme 6 has a 6.5-inch fullHD+ IPS LCD display, while the Realme 6 Pro is 6.6-inches (also IPS/LCD and fullHD+).

Likely the biggest differentiating factor is the processor used inside the phones. The Realme 6 Pro uses Snapdragon's latest 720G processor, which should be plenty fast enough to cope with virtually everything you can throw at it.

As for the regular Realme 6, that comes with Mediatek's less expensive Helio G90T.

The Pro model also has a more impressive sounding camera system. It has regular, telephoto and ultra-wide cameras, as well as a macro sensor. Realme 6 doesn't have the telephoto camera, and has two background sensors for macro and depth.

They run Android 10, but with Realme's own Realme UI on top. Without seeing it, we're unsure if this is just a rebranded version of Oppo's ColorOS, but typically, Realme uses the same software as Oppo.

Both devices also have 4,300mAh battery that are equipped with Oppo's 30W VOOC charging for fast refill times that'll be virtually identical to the OnePlus Warp Charge, offering a full 0-100 charge in under an hour.

The most visual difference between regular and Pro models is the colour. RealMe 6 comes in Comet Blue and Comet White variants (above), while the Pro has Lightning Orange and Lightning Blue.

Realme 6 regular goes on sale on 11 March in India, with pricing starting at 12999 Indian Rupees for the 4GB/64GB model (£138 equivalent), which is a similar price to the less powerful Moto G8 Plus. 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models will also be available for Rs. 14999 and Rs. 15999.

The Pro model goes on sale two days later on 13 March, with prices starting at Rs. 16999 (£181 equivalent) for the 6GB/64GB version. Realme 6 Pro also comes with 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models for Rs. 17999 and Rs. 18999 respectively.

The manufacturer says that the phones will be available in other global markets; in Europe and in Southeast Asia in the coming months.