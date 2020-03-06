When Oppo introduced the Find X back in 2019, it was one of those "wow" phones thanks to its pop-up mechanised camera unit, the likes of which we'd never seen before. For 2020 it's a different story, the follow-up Find X2 ditching the mechanised approach in place of a punch-hole camera solution.

Bigger news still is that there are two variants in the series: the Oppo Find X2 and X2 Pro. So what's different between the two and which one will be most suited to your needs?

Find X2: IP54 dust-resistant / X2 Pro: IP68 dust- and water-resistant

Find X2 only: 'Ocean' finish / X2 Pro only: 'Orange' in vegan leather

Find X2: 164.9 x 74.5 x 8.0 mm (196g ceramic/187g glass)

Find X2 Pro: 165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8/9.5 mm (ceramic/vegan leather)

Find X2 Pro: 207g (ceramic) or 200g (vegan leather)

Both devices: In-screen optical fingerprint scanner

Physically the Find X2 and Pro models are very close to being identical. The Find X2 is ever so slightly narrower and shorter than the Pro, and is noticeably thinner and lighter, whether you go for the glass 'Ocean' finish, or the ceramic.

The Pro comes in 'Black' ceramic (it's more grey, really) and 'Orange' in vegan leather flavours. The leather option is around a millimetre thicker than the ceramic, but also around 7g lighter.

Where the Pro steps things up a little is with its resistance, given its IP68 rating, meaning it can survive submersion in water. The standard Find X2, however, with its IP54 rating, is only designed to resist dust and splashes.

Both models feature an optical under-screen fingerprint scanner, as is the current trend.

Both devices: 6.78-inch OLED display, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, 3168 x 1440 resolution

Both devices: 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sample rate (4.2ms)

Both devices: HDR10+, 800nit brightness, 10 bit colour

Both Find X2 and Pro both feature the same screen. There's no case of one device having a smaller display than the other to segregate their worth. And we mean the same screen: the same resolution, same brightness, same everything.

That means a 6.78-inch OLED panel with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. That's four times the refresh of many current phones for a super-smooth experience. The 240Hz tough response rate should reduce lag for ultra-responsive gaming too.

Both models introduce frame insertion to make videos smoother, a trick that TVs have long offered. However, it's not possible to switch this off, Oppo says, so if you find your Netflix movies are beginning to look a lille soap opera, this is probably why.

Both devices: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

Both devices: 12GB RAM (LPDDR5)

Both devices: Qualcomm X55 5G modem (no 4G models available)

Find X2: 4,200mAh battery capacity / X2 Pro: 4,260mAh (dual cell)

Both devices: SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging at 65W, no wireless charging

There are similarities and differences when it comes to core power. Both Find X2 and Pro models feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, meaning the best-in-class power at the time of release. Both even have the same 12GB RAM.

Both models will feature Qualcomm's X55 modem, as both will be 5G only. No 4G only models will be available in Europe, even if Oppo designs such handsets for other territories.

On the battery front it's a similar tale: the Find X2 has a 4,200mAh battery, the Pro's is slightly more capacious, at 4,260mAh. Given how batteries sometimes miss their max capacity mark, the difference between the two ought to be negligible.

Both battery designs are dual cell, i.e. two batteries at half the total capacity. This design means faster charging is possible, without risking excess overheating or swelling. In the case of both the Find X2 and Pro, that means SuperVOOC 2.0 is present, with its in-the-box 65W charger making for super-fast top-ups. Oppo claims the Pro can charge from dead to full battery in just 38 minutes.

Find X2: Triple rear camera system

Main: 48MP (Sony IMX586 sensor), f/1.7 aperture Zoom: 13MP, f/2.2, 3x optical (5x hybrid), OIS Ultra-wide: 12MP 16:9 aspect ratio, f/2.2

X2 Pro: Triple rear camera system

Main: 48MP (Sony IMX689), f/1.8, 12-bit Raw, Omni Directional PDAF, OIS Periscope zoom: 13MP, f/3.0, 5x zoom (10x hybrid), OIS Ultra-wide: 48MP, f/2.2

Both devices: 32MP punch-hole selfie camera

The biggest area of difference between the two phones is the camera arrangement. While both have triple rear camera units, those cameras are quite different.

Let's start with the Find X2 Pro, which has the more advanced setup of the two. Its main sensor is a 48-megapixel one, which uses four-in-one pixel processing to output 12-megapixel images. Importantly, though, it's a Sony IMX689 sensor - the first time we've seen one in a phone - which is larger than average, to better adsorb light for cleaner signal and better resulting quality.

Not only that, this sensor has a massive dynamic range and can even capture 12-bit raw files - the kind of pro-level capture you'd expect to find in a DSLR camera (although there's no way to edit that from the phone itself with full potential, which is rather odd). Furthermore every pixel on the sensor's surface can be used for phase-detection autofocus (PDAF), not just the ususal three per cent of pixels, as per most other PDAF sensors.

The Pro's second camera is the same as you'll find in the company's Reno 10X: a periscope zoom, able to 5x optically zoom to make the subject look much close-up in frame, or 10x hybrid zoom through combination of optical and processing. There's optical image stabilisation (OIS) to keep things steady, but otherwise this camera is a familiar unit.

Last up, the Pro houses an ultra-wide lens over a 48-megapixel sensor. It's a more generic sensor, not a duplicate of the main event Sony one.

By comparison, the Find X2 ditches the more advanced Sony sensor, but still has a 48MP main here, with the same kind of four-in-one processing for a 12MP output. You won't get the same degree of autofocus ability, nor the same dynamic range and 12-bit capture. We suspect this won't matter whatsoever for most casual shooters, though.

The X2's second camera is also a zoom, but a mirror of that in the Oppo Reno 2. This 13MP solution purports to offer 5x zoom lens, but this is hybrid, the optical ability is actually less.

Last up, the X2 has a 'Video' camera, which is wide-angle but designed in a 16:9 form-factor so you can capture that cinematic aspect ratio direct. We're somewhat surprised this option didn't make it into the Pro as a fourth rear camera.

So there you have it: all the cameras. The one thing we dislike about these cameras is the significance of the protrusion to the rear of both Find X2 devices. It's so significant that 'table wobble' is excessive.

Release date: Early May 2020

Find X2: £899 or €999

Find X2 Pro: £1099 or €1199

As you'd expect, the Pro model of the Find X2 series will cost more than the regular, with both going after those true ultra-premium price points. The regular Find X2 will set you back £899 in the UK, or €999 in Europe for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Pro model costs a little more: £1099 in the UK, or €1199 in Europe for 12GB RAM and a hefty 512GB storage.

Both phones will be available in 'early May 2020'.