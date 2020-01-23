Oppo has released one of its best value phones in the UK. The Oppo A5 2020 is now available from O2, Amazon and Carphone Warehouse.

As for the phone itself, it offers a lot of bang for your buck, especially given its sub-£200 price point.

Oppo's design team implemented the popular dewdrop-style notch on the front, meaning the screen takes up a lot of the space, and ensures the bezel on the sides and at the top are minimal. It still has something of a chin on the bottom.

Being a budget phone, there's some compromise in screen resolution: it features a 720p HD display, rather than the full HD or quad HD you'd find on more expensive smartphones.

At 6.5-inches, it's a fairly large display, giving you plenty of space for watching movies and playing games. What's more, it has the power to keep running them for some time.

Inside, there's a 5,000mAh battery, which is capacious by any standard. It's so big, Oppo has enabled reverse charging, allowing you to use it as a power bank to charge up other people's phones if they're running low.

On the back, you'll find a quad camera. Although, in truth, two of those are more supporting acts than headliners.

Those two are both 2-megapixel, with one supplying depth information and the other monochrome for additional detail. Both combine to allow filters, effects and blur to portrait shots.

The two primary cameras are a 12-megapixel regular camera and the 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

It's equipped with a similar Ultra Night Mode to the more expensive phones, letting you take brighter pictures at night time too.

On top of all of that, there's a Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 3GB RAM, which should mean smooth and snappy performance, plus 64GB storage.

Add that to the dual stereo speakers and you have an affordable, all-round powerhouse that should keep up with the most demanding of users.

It's available in the UK, with pricing from £169 on pay-as-you-go, or £19.20 per month on pay monthly.

