Mystery Oppo phone with 44MP selfie camera has surfaced

A photo has been shared online showing an unreleased smartphone with a "world's first" 44-megapixel dual selfie camera.

The image, originally shared by Arun Maini (better known as Mr Who's the Boss on YouTube) shows a device not yet launched, but with plenty of familiar elements.

While he didn't announce which company it's from - instead asking us to guess - we're fairly certain this particular device is running ColorOS, which is Oppo's own custom version of Android found only on Oppo and Realme devices.

The icons in the status bar are pretty much identical in style to those we've seen on Oppo and Realme phones over the past 12 months, and there's the slim tab near the right edge of the screen, which when dragged over reveals a small pop-up menu of quick shortcuts.

That's without mentioning the button layout and speaker grille, which all look very similar to those we've seen from Oppo and Realme in recent times.

Holding an unreleased smartphone right now, with world's FIRST 44MP Dual Punch-hole front camera...



Can anyone guess from which company? pic.twitter.com/A0VhiXxJog — Arun Maini (@Mrwhosetheboss) January 20, 2020

If it is indeed Oppo, we're unsure as to which device this is. The manufacturer has been teasing the next Find X for a while now, and it has a number of other ranges it could be about to update in the lead up to Mobile World Congress 2020.

Of course, this is all just guesswork for now, but it seems from looking at image that Oppo (or its sub-brand) is preparing a phone with a pixel-packed front facing camera. What is it? That's anyone's guess, but keep your eyes peeled. It could be interesting.

