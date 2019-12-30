Oppo officially launches Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro, bringing 5G for less

Oppo has officially announced its Reno 3 Series in China. The 6.4-inch Reno 3 and 6.5-inch Reno 3 Pro are both 5G handsets that will surely come to the UK and Europe in due course.

The Reno 3 Series offers dual-mode 5G with four antennas and are designed specifically to offer near the amount of battery life of a 4G phone. Both phones have 4,025mAh batteries with 30W fast charging, meaning you can juice up half the battery in around 20 minutes.

We already knew about the Reno 3 Pro in early December - Oppo appeared on stage at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit event to announce that its next phone would be powered by the new Snapdragon 765G platform.

Oppo is announcing phones thick-and-fast at the moment and showed off the Reno 2 and Reno 2 Z mid-rangers mere weeks ago. The Reno 2 Series slots in underneath the flagship Reno 10x Zoom and Reno 5G (essentially the same phones, but one is 4G and one is 5G).

With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the new phones clock in at $487/£371 for the standard Reno 3 or $529/£436 for the Reno 3 Pro. Those prices sit just above the Reno 2 series.

Both the Reno 3 devices have several cutting-edge features, with 800 nit HDR10+ capable displays and Dolby Atmos support - the Reno 3 also has a slightly-less cutting edge headphone jack.

But they're quite different inside - as we mentioned the Reno 3 Pro runs on the new mid-range Snapdragon platform, but the Reno 3 opts fro the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (yes, that really is its name). Again it's dual-mode 5G-capable.

While the Reno 3 has a 32 megapixel teardrop selfie cam, the 7.7mm-thick Reno 3 Pro has a 32 megapixel punch-hole version instead. Sadly no pop-up cameras here as with other versions of the Reno lineup.

The Reno 3 has a 64 megapixel main camera plus an 8 megapixel wide cam. The Reno 3 Pro has a more advanced 48 megapixel rear camera - presumably using the popular Sony IMX586 sensor. Then there's a 13 megapixel telephoto lens and a 2 megapixel monochrome snapper, too. The Reno 3 Pro also has dual Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

