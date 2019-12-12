Oppo is keen to grab a larger portion of the European market. And it's not intending to do so by half measures. In mid December the company showed-off an under-screen selfie camera in a prototype phone, as reported by Engadget.

The same report confirms that this prototype is the precursor to the Find X2, the sequel to the innovative Find X original, which featured a pop-up mechanical camera unit.

With an under-screen selfie camera, of course, the Find X2 won't have need for the same mechanism as its predecessor, which ought to save production costs and, theoretically, bring down the purchase price of the handset. That's a critical way to get people to pay attention.

From news at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, we knew that Oppo had a phone coming in the first quarter of 2020, which will use the Snapdragon 865 chipset. And it looks as though that phone will be the Find X2.

The Oppo device has more attractive points under its belt too: a custom-made Sony sensor for its rear camera setup should mean faster autofocus thanks to omni-directional phase-detection autofocus.

So when will we see the Oppo Find X2 proper? All bets are on Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC), based in Barcelona, Spain, in mid February. That's when we can bring you the full ins and outs about this new device.

