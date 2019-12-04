Oppo was on stage at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit to confirm that it would be using the newly-announced Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765 in future phones.

At the time, Alen Wu, Oppo vice president, didn't reveal any details about what those devices might be, but Oppo has subsequently confirmed that it will be launching the Oppo Reno3 Pro on the new Snapdragon 765G platform.

Beyond that we know that Oppo is launching this phone in China and there's no mention of a wider release. The launch date hasn't been confirmed, but it's happening "this month", i.e., in December.

A first look at OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G - it will feature a glass body with a thickness of just 7.7mm (excluding the lens), which may just be the thinnest dual-mode 5G phone in it’s price segment. pic.twitter.com/KD9goOTD6b — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) November 28, 2019

However, Oppo has been quietly sharing some details about this phone. It's going to be super thin at 7.7mm, something that Brian Shen, VP at Oppo shared on Twitter - and something that Wu confirms, saying: "The Reno3 Pro, featuring the Snapdragon 765G, will allow users to experience the superior 5G connectivity, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming, and outstanding performance in its ultra-thin form factor."

The key point about the Snapdragon 765 is affordability: this platform is designed to bring 5G to those who don't want to pay big money for the latest flagship devices. In this instance it is the Snapdragon 765G, with that G indicating that it's optimised for gaming.

Other leaked specs suggest that Oppo Reno3 Pro will have a 6.5-inch display, a punchhole front camera, 4025mAh battery and support VOOC 4 charging. There's talk of a 60-megapixel rear camera and it will run ColorOS 7.

While this announcement focuses on the Snapdragon 765, Oppo has confirmed that it's going to use the Snapdragon 865 too - and we suspect that it will be launching a new flagship 5G phone, most likely at Mobile World Congress 2020 in February.

