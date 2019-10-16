Oppo has announced its Reno 2 and Reno 2 Z in the UK, having previously debuted it in India.

The pair of mid-range devices were launched at an event at the National National Ballet venue in East London.

The Oppo Reno 2 in black and ocean blue will be available from tomorrow for £449 while the Reno 2 Z in black and white will also be available tomorrow for £329.

It's been a stacked year for Oppo, who still have the Reno 10X Zoom and EE-stocked Reno 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-based handsets that sit above the new models.

Both of the new phones are compelling devices that are a far cry from entry-level devices. Both of the 6.5-inch AMOLED screened devices boast quad cameras with the main lens powered by Sony's 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. That's a serious upgrade on the older model's dual-camera.

The main Reno 2 handset also boasts a 13 megapixel telephoto, 2 megapixel mono and 8 megapixel 16mm wide-angle lens, too. It's well-specified in other ways, too, with 8GB of RAM and sizeable 256GB of storage.

Once again, the Reno is Qualcomm Snapdragon-based (7150), while the Z handset is based on Mediatek's Helio P90 platform.

Both phones also look like the original Reno series launched during April in Zurich for the European market, complete with the front camera pop-up housing the same 16 megapixel selfie camera and LED flash.

On the Reno 2 this is a shark fin pop-up like the original Reno series, but on the Reno 2 Z there is a simpler pop-up that rises from the middle of the top of the phone. The previous Reno Z didn't have a pop-up; instead it had a waterdrop notch.

We'll bring you pricing on the new phones as soon as we get it.