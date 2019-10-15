You might not have heard the name Realme before, but given how all-out its latest flagship, the X2 Pro, is specified, we doubt it’ll be long before the name circulates more.

This new brand is playing increasingly familiar games too. Owned under the same umbrella as Oppo - much in the same way Honor is owned by Huawei, yet each produces its own handsets - the X2 Pro is a lot like a flagship Oppo phone, albeit with some extra special features. And it's a whole lot cheaper too - as we'll get to in a bit.

Principal to those features is a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh, making for extra smoothness potential (that’s a 50 per cent bump over the usual 60Hz refresh rate). That puts it on par with what OnePlus is offering with its latest 7T Pro handset.

The second headline Realme feature is a quad camera setup, the main sensor delivering a massive 64-megapixel resolution. Again, not unheard of: the Vivo NEX 3 (a company also owned under the same wing as Oppo) also came with the same sensor in its setup. The other cameras in the quad arrangement include an ultra-wide (8MP) and 2x zoom (13MP) pairing, alongside depth sensor for portraits. The front-facing camera, which features in the dewdrop notch, is a 16MP unit.

But the big deal is just how cheap this phone is. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version is just €399. That's for a phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. It's the cheapest we've seen with such a flagship setup. And the 12GB/256GB model is just €499.

Having used Madrid as the platform to launch the X2 Pro, Realme also announced the X2 and 5 Pro devices for Europe, each sitting slightly below the X2 Pro’s flagship position - but cementing the fact that, in 2019, this brand wants to establish itself and fast.